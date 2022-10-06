Ecohesion joins Integrated Sustainability to export Caribbean innovation in circular water, waste, and energy solutions

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n8QJefaS1hk

CALGARY, AB and BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – Integrated Sustainability, Canada, acquires Ecohesion Ltd, Barbados, effective September 1st, 2022.

Climate sensitivity in the Caribbean necessitates inventive solutions now. The merger between our two purpose-driven companies facilitates faster technology exchange between regions and consolidates our endeavours to deliver conscientious water, waste, and energy solutions.

The partnership signals the continued strength of the relationship between Canada and Barbados, as both countries work to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals and expand the reach and availability of services required to meet acute environmental challenges.

Driving sustainability

President of Integrated Sustainability, Stuart Torr, speaking of the acquisition in Barbados said:

“Integrated Sustainability is incredibly excited to expand our Caribbean design-build-operate services and tackle some of the big challenges facing the region.

Typically, when you bring an international company together with a smaller one the expectation is that the international company has solved everything, but we haven’t. We need innovative, task-focused companies that are looking for solutions like rainwater harvesting, and renewable natural gas; companies looking for water and wastewater, recycling, and reuse opportunities.

Ecohesion brings unique expertise and perspective that we can also export into our broader offering in North America. In the process, we will create opportunities for Ecohesion staff to help us support those projects internationally as well.

Canada and the Caribbean have benefitted from a special relationship. The Caribbean is a vital place to tackle some of the most significant challenges globally, and what we are looking at here is a combined team that enables us to do it with passion.”

Andre Quesnel, Ecohesion’s Director, Caribbean operations, and business development, said that the company has grown from four people when it started in 2013 to more than 25 before the acquisition by Integrated Sustainability, and now the focus was now on further expansion.

“The future is really exciting. Joining up with Integrated Sustainability provides nitro to our gas tank – to go out and continue to expand to places like Bermuda, to Belize, to Guyana – to be more efficient, and drive sustainability in the region.”

Creating future job opportunities

Ecohesion has previously worked with the University of the West Indies to develop talent and Quesnel explains how that would continue to provide fruitful career growth.

“What’s amazing about this partnership is that it has opened up the career growth for Barbadians, and for Caribbean nationals, to grow and work on international projects, with international mentors . . . it is removing that ceiling.”

Integrated Sustainability’s Vice President of International Development, Nick St-Georges, leads Integrated Sustainability’s International design-build development and has recently completed a variety of consultancy and advisory work on the impacts of climate change for various Caribbean nation-states, funded by international funding institutions (IFIs) including the Inter-American Development Bank, United Nations, and the Green Climate Fund.

St-Georges describes the immense implications for the global market:

“Ecohesion’s novel operational and maintenance services complement fully-integrated infrastructure development and provide customers with additional expertise beyond project hand-over.

This is truly exciting. When a project requires the combination of both design and operation of a treatment facility, we naturally focus on the design quality and efficiency, reducing costs and increasing longevity for our clients. Everyone wins from this type of holistic approach.”

Ecohesion’s customers and the broader Caribbean market now benefit from world-leading expertise in a broad range of specialisms, ranging from desalination to biogas and industrial water management. St-George’s goes on to explain:

“Ecohesion’s Caribbean clients will now benefit from a larger variety of services offered by our combined companies. Together, we offer additional services including ESG compliance reporting, data management services, and regulatory expertise; as well as the necessary financial capacity to tackle exciting large-scale projects.

I’ve known Sam and the [Ecohesion] team personally for over 7 years now, having worked together collaboratively on several projects, and I am extremely excited that we are now one team. Ecohesion’s excellent brand recognition and financial stability, united with Integrated Sustainability’s innovative turn-key solutions, provide the Caribbean with ‘end-to-end’ development services and enhanced development capabilities.”

Exporting Caribbean expertise

Integrated Sustainability and Ecohesion have already partnered on several ongoing initiatives in the Caribbean and look forward to sharing further details in the coming months.

Sam Neilands, Director of Business Development, commented:

“We are extremely eager – having spent a long time looking for the right people who align with our vision – to introduce our new extended team to our clients across the Caribbean region. Together, Ecohesion and Integrated Sustainability represent a game-changing move to help action and deliver positive change for our community, now.

The Caribbean is on the front line of combating climate change. Shouldering the brunt of the impact of global warming, the region continues to maintain leadership in innovation driven by necessity. Many of the tried and tested solutions Ecohesion has already introduced across multiple islands are case studies for larger global markets that have not had to innovate as quickly and are now playing catch up.

This international partnership brings in the additional resources needed by the Caribbean to raise our (the Region’s) climate change response to the next level.”

About Integrated Sustainability:

Integrated Sustainability is a pioneer of ESG-ready (Environmental, Social, and Governance) water, waste, and energy infrastructure.

Framed from an advisory background, Integrated Sustainability employs world-leading multi-disciplinary experts across four office locations in Calgary, Vancouver, Houston, and Barbados.

To explore Integrated Sustainability’s range of expertise please visit Caribbean Water and Wastewater Solutions and/or contact Nick St-Georges for more information.

About Ecohesion:

Ecohesion provides the Caribbean with industrial, commercial, and residential water treatment solutions. They currently operate and maintain nineteen MBR facilities in Barbados and support another ten across the Caribbean with technicians and offices in Barbados, Antigua, Trinidad, St. Lucia, and Bermuda.

Their local expertise helps guide clients through every phase of an asset’s life cycle. Recent successes include onboarding major international drink corporations and leading hotel chains.

To arrange a demonstration of how wastewater can be safely reused for applications ranging from irrigation, laundry, and other non-potable purposes, please contact Sam Neilands for a tour of the Coverley Water Reclamation Plant.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1914679/Integrated_Sustainability_Ecohesion_joins_Integrated_Sustainabil.jpg