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Death toll from capsized ferry in Zimbabwe rises to 92 

17 August 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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Police in Zimbabwe have recovered eight more bodies after a ferry capsized on Lake Kariba six days ago, increasing the death toll to at least 92.

The national police service confirmed the latest casualty count in a social media post on Monday after declaring on Sunday that 84 bodies had been found. Search efforts to find the remaining victims are still underway.

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Police noted that a large number of resources have been deployed, including four boats and more than 40 divers. They expect all bodies to eventually surface.

The disaster on Tuesday is believed to be the deadliest of its kind in Zimbabwe.

The ferry capsized during high winds on the lake near the Zambian border. Authorities said the ferry’s capacity was 90 people but have not confirmed how many were on board – earlier reports said the vessel was overloaded and carrying as many as 153 passengers and crew.

The ferry was travelling from the town of Kariba in the north of Zimbabwe to rural and fishing communities in the north west.

Travel by boat is common in the region because of the lack of infrastructure, including limited public transport and poorly maintained roads.

Video posted online by local media on Saturday showed hundreds of people waiting outside the local hospital to identify loved ones. At least 18 children lost their lives.

Responding to the incident last week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa described it as “tragic” which exposed serious deficiencies that needed to be addressed immediately.

 

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