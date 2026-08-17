Jenny Maria Matos Guzman Hopi posibel cu e instancia cu lo encarga cu recopila ayudo humanitario ta Cruz Cora Influencers ta cla pa concientisa comunidad riba importancia y responsabilidad pa mantene Aruba limpi Full house pa e Bruha, Bruhá 2 na Sero Pita Aña pasa no tabatin ningun pelea ni paden y tampoco pafo di EPB Oranjestad na Hato Fayo cu kabel bao tera a laga areanan di Savaneta y Pos Chiquito den scuridad
World News

British PM Burnham duped by White House impostor 

17 August 2026
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has reportedly exchanged messages with someone posing as a senior government official in the United States.

The UK leader believed he was speaking to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles in a recent exchange of messages, the Politico news outlet reported on Monday. US authorities have warned in recent months about AI being used to impersonate senior government officials.

list of 3 items

end of list

According to the report, sources said that Burnham exchanged a “few messages” but that they were “of no significance”. The contents of the messages remain unclear.

Burnham then reportedly became suspicious, cut off communications and informed the relevant authorities.

A British government spokesperson refused to comment on the report, saying it is against policy to discuss “national security matters”.

The British Embassy in the US was reportedly extremely concerned about the incident and decided to inform the White House, which has since confirmed that the “incident had nothing to do with the Chief of Staff’s devices being hacked”.

Concern over communications security has risen during President Donald Trump’s second term.

The FBI warned of “malicious actors” misusing AI to impersonate senior government officials as it launched an investigation last year, alongside the White House, into an imposter who posed as Wiles and contacted senior Republicans and business officials.

Two months later, the State Department announced it was investigating an imposter who pretended to be Secretary of State Marco Rubio and contacted three foreign ministers.

Advertisement

The Trump administration came under intense scrutiny in March last year after it emerged that a US journalist was added to a group chat on the Signal app in which top security officials were discussing military strikes on the Houthis in Yemen.

A report published by the Pentagon in December concluded that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth could have endangered US soldiers after sharing secret information in the chat.

 

Support us

Related News

28 June 2026

Pakistan says its security forces killed 29 fighters along Afghan border 

29 June 2026

Drone relayers off: Ukraine’s diplomatic triumph over Russia ally Belarus 

22 July 2026

Palestine weekly: Ahead of elections, Israel doubles down on attacks 

10 July 2026

Trump grants Kyiv Patriots licences: What’s next in the Russia-Ukraine war? 