Belize Immigrant With Manslaughter Conviction Listed On ICE Most Wanted Fugitive List 

By Staff Reporter | NewsAmericasNow.com

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Tues. May 26, 2026: US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has listed a Belize national as one of its most wanted fugitives, seeking information on the whereabouts of Santos Moreira, who has evaded removal from the United States since 2010.

According to ICE, Moreira is wanted for removal as a previously removed criminal alien with felony convictions for manslaughter, robbery with a firearm, and possession and purchase of cocaine. He was originally ordered removed by an immigration judge on November 7, 1995, and has been removed from the United States multiple times – most recently on October 14, 2010, according to the agency.

ICE alleges Moreira unlawfully re-entered the United States after his last removal at an unknown place and date without inspection. His last known location was Los Angeles, California. He is described as having dark skin, dark hair and dark eyes, weighing approximately 215 pounds, with a scar on his left arm.

ICE is asking anyone with information about Moreira’s whereabouts to contact their local ICE office or call the national hotline at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE.