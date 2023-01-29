Young to act as Attorney General

Minister of Energy Stuart Young – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

ENERGY Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young will act as Attorney General until Tuesday. A statement from the Office of the AG on Sunday said Attorney General Reginald Arrmour is out of the country on Government business from January 29-31.

The statement did not give details of the nature of the business Armour is attending to only that Young will also continue the discharge his normal duties.

