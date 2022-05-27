Young Dolph’s Murder Suspects Court Date Move To July, New Evidence Cited By Attorney

Young Dolph’s murder case continues to drag on in the court.

The two alleged murderers in the Young Dolph case appeared in court on Friday but had their court date reset to July as their attorneys say they need time to review new evidence in discovery. Accused Justin Johnson, who goes by the rap name Straight Drop, and Cornelius Smith, are charged with the murder of rapper Young Dolph.

Young Dolph was shot and killed in November 2021 in Memphis while at a local bakery.

The murder suspects, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, were arrested months after the rapper’s death. On Friday, Smith, 32, appeared for a bond hearing, but it was instead rescheduled to a date in July.

According to Fox 13, the men appeared before a judge in Criminal Court Division 7, where their respective attorneys requested that the Friday (May 27) hearing be pushed to July 1st. The July date was requested as attorneys for the men say they have received new discovery in the case that needs time to be reviewed.

Smith’s attorney Michael Scholl said that the new discovery will be very vital to a judge setting a bond for his client.

“We are receiving more information and I want to take a look at that,” Scholl told the judge. “One of the factors that goes into the bond is the likelihood of conviction. Other factors are flight risk.”

Mugshots of Justin Johnson, Cornelius Smith

During Smith’s hearing, it is likely that his family and friends will appear in court to give character testimony as to why he should be granted bond. Smith, who is being held at Shelby County jail, is charged with the first-degree murder of Young Dolph. The autopsy shows the rapper was shot 22 times about the body.

Smith is also facing another charge of attempted murder of Young Dolph’s brother, who was with him at the time of the shooting, unlawfully carrying or possessing a firearm, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and theft of property in relation to the white Mercedes-Benz that was used as the escape vehicle. Police had arrested Smith in December 2021

Meanwhile, two other suspects named in the murder, Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor, are still to be arrested. Taylor was previously arrested but was mistakenly released from jail earlier this year and has not been found since.