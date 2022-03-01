Young Dolph’s Memoral Caretaker Shot And Killed Shocking Community

A man who has been the caretaker for the late Young Dolph’s memorial site has been shot and killed, police say.

The man, who is identified as Jeremiah Taylor, was said to be one of the people who cleaned and maintained Young Dolph’s memorial site every day. He was shot and killed sometime last week.

The news of Taylor’s killing comes months after the rapper was gunned down in Memphis, Tennessee, and while his alleged killers await trial.

The memorial site is located on Airways Boulevard in Memphis, a short distance from the cookie store where Young Dolph was killed. Shortly after his killing, fans and community members brought memorial tributes, including flowers and other tokens which they laid in memory of the late rapper.

Last month, Taylor was featured on ABC 24 Memphis news feature in which he said tending to the memorial site was daily labor of love for fans of the rapper who would often stop by, some of whom traveled from other states to visit the site.

“[Young Dolph] was a legend, he was a king, so this stuff deserves to be treated as such,” he was quoted as saying in the news feature.

According to Fox 13 Memphis, Taylor, who was also from the same community as Young Dolph and was acquainted with the late rapper, was shot and killed Friday of last week, sending his family and friends into shock.

“Jeremiah was a great person and he was so on point,” said Gottie. “He was helpful he would try to help anybody,” his friend Frank Gottie said to Fox 13.

Memphis law enforcement has yet to make an arrest in relation to the murder, and police are yet to say if there is a connection with Young Dolph’s killing last November.

In the meantime, two suspects- Justin Johnson, 23, and Cornelius Smith, 32, are on trial for the murder of the rapper. A third man, Shundale Barnett, who was accidentally released in January, is now on a police wanted list. Barnett is still in hiding. He is now facing charges of accessory after the fact by assisting Johnson to escape to another state.