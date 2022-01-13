YNW Melly Will Be Home In March Says Manager 100K Track

YNW Melly’s release is inching closer, and his manager says that the rapper may be home in about two months.

YNW Melly and his co-defendant YNW Bortlen were charged for the murder of two of his friends, YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy, who were killed in 2018. The Miramar rapper whose real name is Jamell Demons was arrested in early 2019 on two counts of first-degree murder.

In an update to fans, the “Murder on my Mind” rapper’s manager 100K Track said that Melly will be home soon, within months.

“Stop asking me if I’m a rapper now,” complained Track, who released a song recently. “I’m everything but a hater get on y’all sh*t 2022 all gas and Melly come home in two months y’all better tighten up,” he said.

Despite the update, there is no guarantee that Melly is coming home, as that would be contingent on his being found innocent of the charges laid against him. The rapper’s trial is set to start in March and could be complete in less than 50 days, reports say.

YNW Melly has been in jail for three years, and police say they have convincing evidence with the rapper’s DNA which points to him murdering his friends then staging the discovery of their bodies as a result of a drive-by shooting.

Meanwhile, Melly has continued to provide his fans with music, even releasing an album while being incarcerated.

The former Kanye West collaborator’s attorney has been getting ready for jury selection set for March. According to the Sun-Sentinel, Broward County Circuit Judge Andrew Siegel has set March 7th as the trial date.

In August last year, YNW Melly was punished in jail after a video surfaced showing him wearing a Gucci sneaker.

“To all my fans i love y’all and truly appreciate y’all the broward county main jail lieutenant had confiscated my gucci shoes and my gucci sock / headband due to the promotion video i posted for my album in just a matter of slime last Friday and they have took my video visitation privileges for 90 days so i cannot interact with my family and fans through video visit,” Melly told his fans on IG.