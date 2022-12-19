Yellow-level hazardous seas alert in effect until Thursday

Black Immigrant Daily News

In this file photo a lifeguard keeps watch on children at Quinam beach. –

TRINIDAD and Tobago will continue to be under a yellow-level hazardous seas alert until Thursday.

In an update on Monday, the Met Office said the alert –which began on December 9 – will end at 8am on Thursday.

It said impacts include higher than normal surf, dangerous conditions for recreational activities like swimming and for small craft operations near affected coastlines.

It added that sea bathers, fishermen and small craft operators should continue to “assess sea conditions and avoid interacting with large breakers where possible.

“Exercise caution, follow the instructions of lifeguards, monitor official news sources.

