Wotton FC earns first victory in BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

It was an evening of close encounters at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf, as the BFA Premier League completed the final fixtures ahead of the international break, which will see our senior men’s squad travel to Grenada to take on the “Spice Boys” in three matches.

In the first match, Wotton FC sealed their first victory of the season when they defeated the Barbados Defense Force Sports Programme (BDFSP) 2-1.

The victory helped Wotton to move one spot up the table into 10th position, however, still within the relegation pool.

Elijah Downey scored his first goal for Wotton since his move from Dover Market Paradise, when he converted in the 27th minute.

Wotton FC’s winter signing Elijah Downey scored his team’s first goal versus BDFSP.

Another new boy doubled Wotton’s lead in the 52nd minute. Antone “Pookie” Greaves scored his second goal of the season to provide some daylight between Wotton and BDFSP.

Akeem Ramsay scored for BDFSP in the 90th minute, however time was not on their side as they fell to their third defeat in five matches.

In the feature match of the evening, spectators were off their seat during an action-packed first half which four goals in the opening38 minutes.

Armando “Sugar” Lashley shocked the Ellerton SC supporters when he scored in the 5th minute.

Ellerton’s Rashad Jules scored and had an outstanding performance against Paradise FC

Former national senior men’s captain Rashad Jules equalized for Ellerton in the 17th minute, but a second strike from Lashley in the 35th minute and Tyrel Rayside-Demendonca’s third goal of the season in the 38th minute dealt a telling blow to the St George outfit.

Anson Barrow brought Ellerton within one goal in the 90th minute, and despite consistent pressure being applied, Paradise were able to hold onto to their slender lead, 3-2 and move into fourth place, knocking Ellerton down one spot into fifth.

