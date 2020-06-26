World waking up to China’s true intentions to dominate 5G: US official

The world is waking up to China’s intentions to dominate the 5G telecommunications field amidst the coronavirus pandemic, unrest in Hong Kong, standoff with India and other efforts by Beijing to “conceal, coerce and co-opt the world,” a top American diplomat has said. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach told reporters that Huawei’s deals with the telecommunications operators around the world are evaporating because countries are only allowing trusted vendors of 5G networks. “It’s really giving the political will to government leaders around the world, and also to corporate leaders,” he said during a news conference on Thursday….