Workers at JAD Mustique Limited to be granted jobs through Mustique Company

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has said that assistance would be provided to workers at JAD Mustique Limited after the company announced the dissolution and liquidation of the company.

The company said in a letter sent to the workers that a combination of the political and economic climate in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, COVID-19 and rising costs have all combined in recent years to put the company in a vulnerable financial position.

Prime Minister Gonsalves addressed the issue on Radio yesterday.

The Prime Minister said he was made aware of matters involving the Company in 2019.

Dr. Gonsalves said the workers will be granted jobs through the Mustique Company.

