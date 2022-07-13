Women’s Euro 2022: Eight-time champion Germany through to quarterfinals with 2-0 victory over Spain

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Eight-time champion Germany qualified for the quarterfinals of the Women’s Euro 2022 with a 2-0 victory over Spain on Tuesday.

An early goal from Klara B?hl settled any nerves for the German side at the Brentford Community Stadium, before Alexandra Popp doubled the lead later in the first half.

The clinical victory means that with a game to spare, Germany is through to the next stage of the tournament as it sealed top spot in Group B.

B?hl said the team was “very happy and proud” to have progressed to the next stage, and Germany’s manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg praised the spirit of her side.

“It was exactly that spirit that everyone thinks of with the Germany team, but it was also tactically a great performance,” she said, according to the Guardian . “Some of the players may have cursed because they didn’t touch the ball much, but they were rewarded with two goals.”

Germany’s Jule Brand vies with Spain’s Ona Batlle.

Read More