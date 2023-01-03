Woman, 82, missing since Jan 2 Loop Barbados

·2 min read
Black Immigrant Daily News

Breaking News

Barbados News

Elmonda Husbands was last seen leaving her Middleton, St George residence

Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

An elderly woman has been reported missing.

She is Elmonda Theodore Husbands of Middleton, St George. The 82-year-old left her residence on January 2, 2023 and has not been seen since. Elmonda was reported missing by her son Elvis Husbands.

She was wearing a blue long skirt, with a blue and white long sleeved top and a grey hat.

According to police, Elmonda is of brown complexion, five feet five inches, slim and walks with a limp.

She is a diabetic and is in the early stages of dementia or Alzheimer’s.

See also

Elmonda is said to frequent St Judes, Newbury, The Glebe Post Office in St George.

Anyone who may have seen Elmonda Husbands is asked to please contact the Boarded Hall Police Station at 437-4311, Oistins Station at 418-2612 or Police Emergency at 211.

NewsAmericasNow.com

