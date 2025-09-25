Famia di Robert Jeand’or ta invita pueblo pa celebracion di bida di nos gran musico Fraccion di AVP y FUTURO no a firma carta di sosten pa Islanan BES pasobra ta MEP a trah’e “Ultimo palabra ta na Parlamento, si nos bisa NO, ni kico bula cay abao, e Rijkswet aki no ta bay pasa!” Departamento di Labor y Investigacion (DAO) ta confirma Salario minimo entrante Januari 2026 lo ta cambiando na Aruba ORANJESTAD (AAN): Ministerio di Turismo, Transporte y Labor hunto cu Departamento di Labor y Investigacion (DAO) ta anuncia introducci Aruba como ehempel den proyecto di Union Europeo Morto di Charie Kirk ta bira revolucion contra e revolucion Flower Power
Will Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza work? 

25 September 2025
US President Donald Trump has proposed a 21-point peace plan to end Israel’s war in Gaza.

The plan, shared with Arab and Muslim leaders in New York on Tuesday, reportedly sees Hamas barred from any future role in governing Gaza, potential military involvement from Arab and Muslim countries to guarantee security and a promise from Trump that Israel will not annex the occupied West Bank.

But how can the countries involved deliver on their part in any deal?

And how could President Trump push his plan through, in practice?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Thomas Warrick – Former deputy assistant secretary for counterterrorism policy at the US Department of Homeland Security, and currently a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council

Daoud Kuttab – Journalist and columnist, director of the Community Media Network, and a contributing writer to outlets including Al-Monitor and Foreign Policy

Faisal Abdulhameed al-Mudahka – Editor-in-chief of the Gulf Times and a Qatari journalist and commentator specialising in public diplomacy and communications

 

