Will Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza work? 

US President Donald Trump has proposed a 21-point peace plan to end Israel’s war in Gaza.

The plan, shared with Arab and Muslim leaders in New York on Tuesday, reportedly sees Hamas barred from any future role in governing Gaza, potential military involvement from Arab and Muslim countries to guarantee security and a promise from Trump that Israel will not annex the occupied West Bank.

But how can the countries involved deliver on their part in any deal?

And how could President Trump push his plan through, in practice?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Thomas Warrick – Former deputy assistant secretary for counterterrorism policy at the US Department of Homeland Security, and currently a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council

Daoud Kuttab – Journalist and columnist, director of the Community Media Network, and a contributing writer to outlets including Al-Monitor and Foreign Policy

Faisal Abdulhameed al-Mudahka – Editor-in-chief of the Gulf Times and a Qatari journalist and commentator specialising in public diplomacy and communications