The content originally appeared on: Diario

When a loved one passes,

that passing leaves a hole in our lives.

Meant to be filled with loving memories.

To comfort us and ease our grief.

With deep sadness in our hearts,

we announce the passing of:

Wilfred Antoni Giovanni Morley Gario

Better known as: Black Diamond, Gario, “B”

7th July, 1969 – 19th June, 2022

Left to mourn are his:

Partner:

Joselena Tromp

Children:

+ Ashanti Gario

Ashmiani van der Graaf

Ashrock Gario & Julia

Ashland Gario & Zahira

Ashmira Gario & Giomar

Ashline Gario

Ashuhmah Gario

(Ex) Wife:

Sibeli Gario Perez-Mesa

Grandchildren:

Ashmeally

Ashkheally

Njala

Siblings:

Velencia Griffin & family

Laurier Griffin & family

Linny Griffin & family

Lenva Griffin & family

Uncles:

Edgar (Gachi) Gario

Wilfred Gario

Aunts:

Christina Gario

Beatrix Pedro-Gario

Gloria Gario

Cousins:

Too numerous to mention

The band members from Boys next door, Eclipse,

Tax to the max, Le Groove and the “Pink for life” fans.

Close friends:

Natasha Flanders & family

Nick Kutsuflakis & family

Nick Bennett & family

Milly Akins Ras & family

Carlo Mansur & family

Felix Sanchez

Dwight Leoneta

Deninah Martina

Truck Silvania

Octavio Hodge

Castello Lispier

Dean Nicholson

Ralph Maduro

Van Ommeren Brothers

Was related to:

Gario, Tromp, Perez~Mesa, van der Graaf, Griffin,

Martha, Milliard, Arrindell, Felida, Hooker, Leito, Doran, Wright,

Bentura, Lo-A-Kim, Leer and family in Curaçao, St. Maarten & Holland

There will be an opportunity for condolences, on Wednesday 6th July, 2022.

At the Pray funeral home, from 7:00pm to 9:00pm.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday 7th July, 2022. The body of the late Antoni,

will be laid out at the Sta Teresita church from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Followed by the service.

We offer our sincere apologies, if we forget to mention anyone.

After the funeral, there will no condolences at home!