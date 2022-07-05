The content originally appeared on: Diario
When a loved one passes,
that passing leaves a hole in our lives.
Meant to be filled with loving memories.
To comfort us and ease our grief.
With deep sadness in our hearts,
we announce the passing of:
Wilfred Antoni Giovanni Morley Gario
Better known as: Black Diamond, Gario, “B”
7th July, 1969 – 19th June, 2022
Left to mourn are his:
Partner:
Joselena Tromp
Children:
+ Ashanti Gario
Ashmiani van der Graaf
Ashrock Gario & Julia
Ashland Gario & Zahira
Ashmira Gario & Giomar
Ashline Gario
Ashuhmah Gario
(Ex) Wife:
Sibeli Gario Perez-Mesa
Grandchildren:
Ashmeally
Ashkheally
Njala
Siblings:
Velencia Griffin & family
Laurier Griffin & family
Linny Griffin & family
Lenva Griffin & family
Uncles:
Edgar (Gachi) Gario
Wilfred Gario
Aunts:
Christina Gario
Beatrix Pedro-Gario
Gloria Gario
Cousins:
Too numerous to mention
The band members from Boys next door, Eclipse,
Tax to the max, Le Groove and the “Pink for life” fans.
Close friends:
Natasha Flanders & family
Nick Kutsuflakis & family
Nick Bennett & family
Milly Akins Ras & family
Carlo Mansur & family
Felix Sanchez
Dwight Leoneta
Deninah Martina
Truck Silvania
Octavio Hodge
Castello Lispier
Dean Nicholson
Ralph Maduro
Van Ommeren Brothers
Was related to:
Gario, Tromp, Perez~Mesa, van der Graaf, Griffin,
Martha, Milliard, Arrindell, Felida, Hooker, Leito, Doran, Wright,
Bentura, Lo-A-Kim, Leer and family in Curaçao, St. Maarten & Holland
There will be an opportunity for condolences, on Wednesday 6th July, 2022.
At the Pray funeral home, from 7:00pm to 9:00pm.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 7th July, 2022. The body of the late Antoni,
will be laid out at the Sta Teresita church from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Followed by the service.
We offer our sincere apologies, if we forget to mention anyone.
After the funeral, there will no condolences at home!