Westmoreland police book ‘Sciance’ man on gun charges Loop Jamaica

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Westmoreland police book ‘Sciance’ man on gun charges Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News

Police from the Westmoreland division have charged a man with shooting with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon and using a firearm to commit a felony in relation to a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

The accused is 42-year-old Donavan Pearce, otherwise called ‘Sciance’, a labourer of Top Hill in Sheffield district, Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 8:55 pm, a police team went to Pearce’s home to apprehend him in connection with a shooting incident that he was suspected of having committed.

On the approach of the police team, Pearce reportedly brandished a gun and opened fire at the police team.

The team returned the fire and Pearce ran into a gully behind his house and escaped.

See also

An investigation was launched and Pearce was subsequently arrested, and he was charged after being questioned in the presence of his attorney on Tuesday, January 3.

His court date has not yet been finalised.

NewsAmericasNow.com

Dutch Caribbean News Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols