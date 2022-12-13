Weather Report – Instability affecting the island Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Here’s the weather report for Tuesday, December 13, 2022, according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

An area of surface to mid-level convergence will generate cloudy skies with scattered light to moderate showers, light rain and possible isolated thunderstorms across Barbados and the Windwards. Elsewhere, a ridge pattern will remain dominant.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 28/22.

Rainfall forecast

Morning

Synopsis: Surface to mid-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with scattered light to moderate showers, periods of light rain and a low chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers and rain.

