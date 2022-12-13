Weather Alert – Flood warning issued Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

A flood warning was just issued by the Barbados Meteorological Services at 10:46 am, today, December 13, 2022.

Unstable conditions currently affecting Barbados are expected to generate maximum rainfall accumulations of 25.0 to 50.0 mm in moderate to heavy showers across some sections of the island throughout the day.

The alert is valid from 10:45 am today and will be terminated at 6 pm this evening or sooner if conditions warrant.

A flood warning is issued when rapid flooding due to heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than six hours) is occurring or is imminent in the warning area.

Residents and visitors should note that the following impacts are imminent during this forecast period:

Significant runoff from higher elevations

Significant soil erosion is likely on exposed or scarred land surfaces

Large water settlements on roads and fields

Significant adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.)

Significant delays on traffic routes with some roads possibly impassable

Large objects or debris from higher elevations may also become embedded within fast-moving water flows

Significant flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads is possible

NewsAmericasNow.com