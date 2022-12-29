WATCH: Scene from fire that claimed lives of children in St Lucia Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Once again the issue of fire safety is in the news for all the wrong reasons.

On December 29, a fire gutted a Dennery home in St Lucia, taking the lives of two children.

The magnitude of Thursday morning’s tragedy has since commanded national attention.

The cause of the fire is now the subject of an investigation by both the St Lucia Fire Service and the Royal St Lucia Police Force.

It comes one week after the St Lucia Fire Service made an appeal to residents to be careful about open flames and other fire starters.

“The reality is that house fires and related deaths and injuries are all too common. Saint Lucia is coming off a year in which there were too many devastating fires which resulted in people losing their homes,” remarked Human Rights Advocate, Felicia Dujon.

She says it is tragic that children have lost their lives in their homes in such a manner and encourages parents and loved ones to be vigilant and conscious of leaving minors and children without adult supervision.

“Children cannot make life-saving decisions that can mitigate risks and as a result may place themselves into further dangers,” Dujon stated.

She adds that now that children are home on vacation, supervision is extremely important, particularly when parents are absent.

“The Social Development Ministry should continue in its efforts in providing fire safety televised programs for citizens including children,” she said.

Dujon expressed sincere condolences to the family.

