WATCH: Saint Lucians Urged To Protect Health & Safety During Festive Season – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs has urged Saint Lucians to protect their health and safety during the festive season.

The caution came amid a sharp upsurge in violent crime and road accidents.

“As we celebrate this season, let us ensure that our actions preserve health and safety,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George advised.

Belmar-George’s comments came in a statement on Friday in which members of the Ministry’s public health team shared health and safety messages with citizens.

– Advertisement –

Headline photo: Dr. Sharon Belmar-George

– Advertisement –