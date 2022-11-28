WATCH: Educators to groom ‘new thinkers in farming’, says Charles Jr Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

In pointing to the need for “new thinkers in farming”, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Pearnel Charles Jr, has said the island’s educators are to be engaged to strengthen food and agriculture production locally.

The minister made the announcement at Friday’s National Fisheries Authority Tilapia Cooking Competition at Devon House in St Andrew.

Charles Jr said representatives of the Agriculture Ministry and the Ministry of Education and Youth are to meet on Tuesday, November 29 at Shortwood Teachers’ College in St Andrew, where all agricultural science and food and nutrition teachers are to be gathered to influence students to drive the ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’ campaign.

“We want everybody involved, and we’re starting with the largest, most powerful influencers – it’s the teachers – those persons who tear apart your creativity and expose it,” he said.

After dialogue with educators, Charles Jr said the other stakeholders, including the private sector, churches, and justices of the peace (JPs), are to be engaged to join the ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’ campaign.

His vision for the agricultural sector came as the ministry revealed on Thursday that the sector saw a 17.4 per cent growth in the third quarter of 2022.

