Wack 100 Says Tory Lanez The Real Victim After Megan Thee Stallion Bombshell Interview

Wack 100 is insisting that Tory Lanez is the real victim on the heels of Megan Thee Stallion’s bombshell interview.

Hip-hop fans have been riveted to the unfolding circumstances surrounding Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting incident, which allegedly involves Tory Lanez. Viewers got a glimpse into Megan’s trauma after she appeared on CBS Mornings yesterday, April 25.

While many have empathized with the talented rapper who has been able to overcome the odds and still enjoy a very successful career, it seems that Wack 100, for one reason or another believes that Tory Lanez is the actual victim in the unfortunate situation.

The incident has shaken Megan Thee Stallion. While being interviewed by Gayle King, she held back tears as she recounted her version of the sordid details of the July 2020 shooting in Los Angelos.

If we’re to go by what Wack is saying, it’s all an act, and in fact, he’s even insinuated that the “Savage” rapper made the entire thing up.

“Not only did we say you lied, ‘YOU’ said ‘YOU’ lied. Now it went from saying you stepped on glass to a gun shot to the foot to I didn’t want them to Kill any of us!! I’m crying for @torylanez the REAL VICTIM,” he posted on Instagram alongside a clip of the interview.

He then said that he believes the entire case against Lanez should be stopped since, according to him, there’s simply not enough evidence for it to continue.

“All this needs to stop no DNA or prints on the gun and she’s still going. Guess we can call it the little boy that cried wolf. After all a #Stallion is a #Colt at birth right!! Hope that didn’t go over ya heads,” he added.

Wack 100’s followers seemed to echo his sentiments like this one who said, “The fake tears were wild,” and another added, “Damn Meg was lying the whole time and waited until she made enough money off Coachella to air out.”

However, it should be noted that some of the commenters did not agree with Wack 100’s position.

One of the revelations to come from the interview was Megan admitting that she did not tell the truth about the entirety of the incident to the police. When asked why she did that, she said she feared for the lives of those involved because George Floyd’s murder at the hands of police was still recent.

Megan also recalled that she didn’t want the police to kill or shoot any of them at that moment, so she told them that she had just stepped on glass. As Gayle tried to get a more detailed response, the “Sweetest Pie” rapper reiterated that she was trying to protect everyone involved and was afraid that the police would shoot everyone on the scene.

Megan Thee Stallion added that she is unbothered by detractors who say that she has been lying from the start and think that she stepped on glass because she achieved what she wanted, which was to protect all the lives of those involved, including the alleged perpetrator.

“I was lying to protect all of us. And sometimes I wish I really would have never said that. I wish I would have told the truth. But if it saved all of us from dying, then that’s just probably what it was meant,” Thee Stallion continued.

Recently, the 27-year-old rapper also claimed that Tory Lanez offered her $1 million to stay silent. Along with those claims, she also said that the “In For It” rapper apologized and begged her to keep the incident quiet. A gesture that left her quite bewildered as, at the moment, all she wanted was some help.

The felony assault case has piqued the interest of many and will continue later this year, on August 17.