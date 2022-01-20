Vybz Kartel Shares Sweet Video Of His Grandson Learning To Swim

Dancehall legend Vybz Kartel is evidently a very proud grandfather as he shared a sweet clip of his grandson, Adidja Adiem Palmer, on IG.

On January 18, 2022, the “Romping Shop” deejay posted an update to his Instagram account of his eldest son enjoying a relaxing day at the pool with the newest addition to his family, baby Adiem.

In the 2 second clip, Adidja Jaheim Palmer, better known as Likkle Vybz, can be seen pushing his son around at the pool in an octopus-themed baby float. Similarly, pictures of him smiling at his son as his son stares back at him while leaning back into the float were depicted in the following slides.

The “Clarks” singer captioned the post with a simple “Pool day,” tagging his son’s official Instagram account, @likklevybz.utg, as well as his grandson’s Instagram page, @adiempalmer.

Correspondingly, Jamaican reggae musician Jesse Royal commented, “Rich Forever,” and Kartel replied with the sweetest message, “Wid a loving family.”

Vybz Kartel also took to his grandson’s page to leave two heart emojis in the comment section of the same video that was posted to his account.

The 18-year-old deejay was showered with love last year when the news broke of him expecting his first child despite his younger brother being criticized for the same news the year prior. Likkle Vybz was met with an entirely different reaction than that of his younger brother’s impending fatherhood news as it was a huge scandal.

Vybz Kartel, who has been incarcerated for over 10 years now, first broke the news of his first grandson back in May 2020 to his 1.8 million Instagram followers. The news was met with nationwide reproval due to the young age of the expecting parents. Additionally, his son, being a minor, expecting a child with an adult was the main point of criticism. The “Summertime” rapper’s son was just 15 years old at the time of the news, while his baby mother was alleged to be 18 years old.

In other news, Likkle Vybz was slated to take over his father’s Portmore empire music label, Addijaheim Records, last year when he turned 18. Both Likkle Vybz and Likkle Addi have made a name for themselves in the music industry as deejays, forming the duo UTG.