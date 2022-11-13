Vybz Kartel Gets Death Threats and Harassment From Prison Guards: Exclusive

Urban Islandz Exclusive: A spokesman for Vybz Kartel is alleging that the artist’s life could be in danger as a prison warden has threatened to kill the artist.

On Sunday, the spokesman, who asked to remain anonymous, said that the family of the deejay fears for his life and have now called on his lawyer to reach out to Tower Street prison officials about the latest allegation.

Attorney-at-law Isat Buchanan, who represents Vybz Kartel, has been instructed to speak to prison officials, and he is also scheduled to visit the artist in jail on Monday (Nov. 14).

Urban Islandz received exclusive details about the situation with Vybz Kartel on Sunday, where Kartel’s management alleges that Tommy Lee Sparta (who is currently serving a three-year sentence for illegal possession of a firearm) was beaten up while in prison and the same artists have now threatened Vybz Kartel.

The source alleges that since Vybz Kartel was moved to GP in September following an interview revealing that he and his fiancée were engaged, the “Romping Shop” artist has been harassed by prison wardens.

Vybz Kartel / courtesy

“Ever since Kartel came to gp on September 30, the officers have been searching his cell nonstop and saying that his soldier( Tommy Lee) dis dem. And a feem fat a fry Kartel,” the source revealed.

The latest incident occurred on Thursday, Nov 9. where tensions rose after a broken cell phone was found within the area where Vybz Kartel is housed, and wardens sought to blame Kartel.

“The officers found a broken cell phone on the block where Kartel [is] located and accused the DJ of being the owner of the phone and telling him that ‘a dis him dis warder fi a bruk up phone’,” the source revealed.

On Sunday morning, a warden, now identified by Kartel’s management as an officer by the name of Reid, got into a verbal confrontation with Kartel and later threatened the deejay’s life.

“[Reid] told Kartel that he acting like is him run [the] prison and this is not road… Kartel and him have a verbal altercation when Mr Reid told Kartel that he will kill him and nothing don’t come out of it. After which Kartel told him ‘ya fi owe me dat! Matter of fact me a go make me lawyer know’”

The artist’s management team is calling on the authorities to investigate the alleged harassment by the warden and the threats from staff officer Reid.

Kartel’s lawyer has declined to comment until he has spoken to his client. The artist is presently awaiting the outcome of his criminal conviction appeal at Jamaica’s highest court of appeal, the Privy Council in England.