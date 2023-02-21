Vybz Kartel and his Attorney Reacts To Privy Council Appeal Ruling

Vybz Kartel and his attorney Isat Buchanan both called out false media reports about his ongoing appeal on Tuesday.

The artist had filed a November 2021 application to introduce fresh evidence in his ongoing appeal before the Privy Council, Jamaica’s highest court of appeal. The artist’s appeal in the UK, filed in November 2020, is still active before the appellate court, and a decision is yet to be made.

Amid misleading reports that his appeal was denied, the artist called out Jamaican media for hastily reporting false information.

“Like I’ve always said, its like the Star just takes up random people off the streets and turn them into reporters but tell the badmind Jamaica media #TheCometsComing,” Vybz Kartel’s label page.

Vybz Kartel’s attorney Isat Buchanan also shared that the ruling on Tuesday (February 21) meant that the artist was denied permission to pursue his appeal on two aspects but that his substantive appeal is yet to be heard at a future later date.

Fox 5’s Lisa Evers also shared that Buchanan said that reports about the appeal being denied were false.

“…The APPEAL IS STILL ON & that the false reports apparently stem from a misunderstanding of the complicated legal process,” Buchanan said.

Vybz Kartel is presently incarcerated, awaiting the outcome of his appeal. The artist was convicted in 2014 along with Andre St. John, Kahira Jones, and Shawn Campbell.

The legendary dancehall artist was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison for the murder. His lawyers argued that he did not receive a fair trial due to the issues that took place with not only the case being high profile and attracting undue publicity but also because a juror was charged for attempting to bribe the jury foreman and others whom he offered $500,000 to vote not to convict Kartel.

The artist’s attorneys also raised issues with the evidence from Kartel’s Blackberry phones used to convict him, claiming that the phones were tampered with.

Vybz Kartel’s appeal to Jamaica’s Court of Appeal shaved off Two and a half years from his 35-year sentence before he is eligible for parole due to an oversight by the trial judge.