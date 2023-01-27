Virgin Islands rings in the New Year

Black Immigrant Daily News

At its annual celebration of the end of one year and start of another, Foxy’s Tamarind Bar on Jost Van Dyke welcomed sizable crowds to ring in 2023.

Partygoers packed the backyard music venue, with some jumping up to dance on stage or cheering with friends as they wore their “2023” glasses — or in some cases, belated Santa costumes. Venues and restaurants throughout the territory hosted celebrations to bid farewell to what has been a busy and surprising 2022 for the Virgin Islands. Foxy’s, known for drawing celebrators by the thousands, again packed the house with a multi-night extravaganza centred around an African safari theme.

This year began with a feature of Xtreme Band and Pascal de Artist and juggling by DJ Dean on Dec. 29, and a “Storm before the Storm” night featuring DJ Avalanche, the 3G’s and Mac Milli on Dec. 30. The big night included Timo of R. City, Rudy Live, Verse Simmonds, Jeaucar, Th3rd, and Burning Flames.

Artists performed late into the night, with additional ferries prepared to offer late rides to other islands.

Venues including Trellis Bay businesses and Paradise Club Lounge Bar & Restaurant also hosted celebrations with live music on New Year’s Day. The Cane Garden Bay club wished patrons well in a celebratory post, saying, “2022 would not have been the same without you, the real MVPs. Thank you for your continued support.”

Premier’s message

Premier Dr. Natalio “Sowande” Wheatley started 2023 wishing everyone brighter days ahead in a statement issued on New Year’s Day. “The last few years have been filled with challenges, and 2022 has been no exception,” he said.

“These difficulties have included the loss of loved ones, whom we remember and we pray for. But our faith in God and our strength as a people have enabled us to weather the storms, and I am confident that whatever the future brings, our indomitable Virgin Islands spirit will continue to see us through.”

