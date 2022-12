Vincentian man arrested for illegal gun and ammo in St Lucia Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Police arrested and charged a Vincentian national for illegal possession of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition.

On Saturday, December 24, 2022, about 8:25 pm, officers attached to the Special Services Unit, South, and the Police Marine Unit conducted an operation at the Vieux Fort Sea Port.

During the operation, a 9mm pistol and twelve rounds of ammunition were recovered.

One male, namely, Jeffery Alexander, a thirty-nine year old Vincentian National, was arrested and formally charged for Unlawful Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

Jeffery Alexander was escorted before the Second District Court, where he was remanded in custody, until January 12, 2023.

NewsAmericasNow.com