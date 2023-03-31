‘Vieux Fort Rising Again’ Campaign Gathers Momentum – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

A community cry for peace and unity is intensifying, as the Vieux Fort Rising Again Campaign moves into high gear.

The brainchild of Good Morning Saint Lucia Producers and Community Activist Malahk “Ras Malahkee” Jeanba, the campaign seeks to stimulate positive change and good vibes in the Southern town, in the aftermath of the deadly violence.

On Sunday, March 26, organisers held a group discussion with community leaders to brainstorm on ideas to begin the change.

The Vieux Fort Rising Again Campaign has four main strategic interventions, namely Community Counselling Fair, Family Fun & Sports Day, Cultural Showcase and a Vieux Fort Shopping Day and Sale.

On Sunday April 2, 2023 the campaign moves into high gear with the Counselling Fair and Cleanup at the Vieux Fort Fisheries Complex.

It is a collaboration with community volunteers, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, fire and emergency personnel, fishers, and private interests, who started debushing and cleaning in and around the Fisheries Complex, two weeks ago.

On Sunday, residents will also enjoy material and talks on counselling and can sign up for individual and private counselling sessions.

The cleanup begins at 7am with the counselling fair schedule to commence immediately thereafter.

The Vieux Fort Rising Again Campaign is supported by Renwick and Company Limited, Southwell Supermarket and Wholesale, True Value, Hewanorra Gardens Rooms, Dining and Catering, the Our Boys Matter Programme, the Ministry of Equity, District Representative Hon. Dr Kenny D. Anthony, Opposition Leader Hon. Allen Chastanet, House of Thunder, Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa, Mags Special Events, Empire Media, RSLPF and Lewis Industries Limited.

To partner and or support the campaign, please call or message 5840601 or email [email protected],com

SOURCE: Good Morning Saint Lucia. Headline photo: Panellists at first Community Discourse

