Venezuelan injured after colliding with GDF boat in Cuyuni River

A Venezuelan nation was injured in a boat collision on Friday morning in the Cuyuni River, near Eteringbang Landing, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The injured man has been identified as 35-year-old Vergil Brown, a miner from San Martin, Venezuela.

Reports from the Guyana Police Force revealed that ranks of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) boarded their boat, which is made of wood, measures about 20 feet in length and is powered by a 200 Horse Power Yamaha outboard engine. It was captained by a GDF Corporal and had two other GDF ranks as passengers.

The ranks went to Eteringbang Landing to purchase ration.

Sometime around 09:30h, as they were returning to the ‘Soldier base’ at Eteringbang, the GDF vessel collided with Brown’s boat – which is made of wood measuring 10 feet in length and powered by a 40 HP Yamaha outboard engine – in the vicinity of the Eteringbang Landing.

The boat was captained by Brown, who was also carrying two passengers at the time.

Brown’s boat sustained substantial damage and sank. Brown and his two passengers were picked up and taken to shore. Brown, who was the only person to receive injuries, was taken to Eteringbang Medical Center to seek medical attention and later to a medical facility in Venezuela.

Investigations are in progress.

