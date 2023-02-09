Vehicle stolen after burglar breaks into home

Black Immigrant Daily News

A burglary is being investigated after a Golden Grove Extension man called the Grays Farm Police Station and reported that someone had broken into his home and then stolen his motor bus, C 11228.

Reportedly, the intruder gained entry into the home through a push up-window by removing the mosquito screen.

He apparently used a water container to gain height and access the living room window, which was closed but not locked.

The burglar then removed the key for the Nissan Urvan motor bus from a bunch of keys inside the residence, then went to the southern side of the house where the vehicle was parked, and stole it.

A search reportedly was carried out for the stolen bus and any suspicious persons – but without success.

This offence reportedly occurred on February 7.

