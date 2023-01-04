Vehicle Plunges Off California Cliff – All On Board Survive – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

After their Tesla plunged off a cliff along California’s Pacific Coast Highway and crashed on rocks about 250 feet below, two adults and two children miraculously survived without major injuries.

The incident happened on Monday morning, about 20 miles south of San Francisco.

The place is called ‘Devil’s Slide’.

The vehicle had an adult male, an adult female, a 9-year-old boy, and a 4-year-old girl on board.

Emergency responders had to extricate the occupants from the vehicle’s mangled metal after heading down the cliff.

The responders used ropes to lift the children in baskets, and a California Highway Patrol Helicopter hoisted the adults to safety.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, the adults sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, while the children were unharmed.

CNN later reported the authorities saying that a 41-year-old California man was placed under arrest Tuesday on multiple charges after he allegedly intended to drive off the cliff with three passengers in the car.

Headline photo from San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office

