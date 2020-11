Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By Anthony Boadle BRASILIA, Brazil, Thurs. Nov 19, 2020(Reuters) – Vaccinating 20% of the population of Latin America and the Caribbean against COVID-19 will cost more than $2 billion but low income countries will be helped by the COVAX Facility led by the World Health Organization, its regional branch said on Wednesday. According to the […]

