Usain Bolt to receive BBC Lifetime Achievement award Loop Jamaica

Retired Jamaican sprinting legend Usain Bolt will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award at BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Wednesday, December 21 at MediaCityUK in Salford.

Bolt, the world 100m and 200m record holder retired after the 2017 World Championships in London in August, where he ended his glittering career with bronze in the men’s 100m.

He clocked his world record 100m time of 9.58 seconds at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin. His 200m world record is 19.19 seconds and he achieved that record four days after his 100m record in Berlin.

Bolt, 36, was crowned Olympic 100m and 200m champions at three successive Games – Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016.

He is the only athlete to win both the 100m and 200m at three consecutive Olympics.

“I’m living proof that if you work hard, you can get anything you want,” the eight-time Olympic gold medallist told BBC Sport.

“One thing my dad taught me was if you want something, work hard for it. He showed me by working hard to provide for me, my mum, and my sister, so when he told me, I believed it.

“Just be focused and work towards it.”

Bolt won the 100m, the 200m and the 4x100m relay at Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016 for a total of nine gold medals, tied for the most of any track athlete. However, Bolt and his Jamaican team was stripped of their 4x100m gold medal from the Beijing Games because one runner, Nesta Carter, was found guilty of a doping violation.

Carter initially tested negative after the race in 2008 but his sample was one of many retested by the International Olympic Committee in 2016. It was found to contain a prohibited stimulant methylhexaneamine.

Previous winners of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Lifetime Achievement award include Billie Jean King, Pele, Bobby Charlton, Tanni Grey-Thompson, David Beckham, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Chris Hoy, and last year’s recipient Simone Biles.

