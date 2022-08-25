US mortgage rates jump

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Mortgage rates jumped higher this week as investors tried to make sense of data that gave mixed signals about the health of the US economy.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.55% in the week ending August 25, up from 5.13% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. That is significantly higher than this time last year when it was 2.87%.

The combination of higher mortgage rates and the slowdown in economic growth is weighing on the housing market, said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

“Home sales continue to decline, prices are moderating, and consumer confidence is low,” he said. “But, amid waning demand, there are still potential homebuyers on the sidelines waiting to jump back into the market.”

Read More