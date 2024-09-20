Parkland Advances Strategy; Announces Sale Process for its Florida Business Institutionalizing Peace: Designing Collective Action To Bring Peace As A Culture And Norm International Breast Milk Project Delivers Donor Breast Milk to Orphaned and Sick Babies in Haiti Polls close in Algeria’s presidential contest as Tebboune eyes re-election  Invest Caribbean Now 2015 For The French Caribbean Island Of Saint-Martin CSA Group, Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Standards and Premier Quality Services Limited Sign Memorandum of Understanding
World News

US believes Gaza ceasefire deal unlikely in Biden’s term: Report 

20 September 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Officials in the United States believe that a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is unlikely before President Joe Biden leaves office in January, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper on Thursday cited top-level officials in the White House, State Department and Pentagon without naming them.

“No deal is imminent. I’m not sure it ever gets done,” one of the US officials told the newspaper.

The officials told the Journal there were two key obstacles to a deal: the number of Palestinian prisoners Israel must release in exchange for each captive held by Hamas, and the rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

In public, officials in Washington have stressed that they will continue to work for an agreement.

“I can tell you that we do not believe that deal is falling apart,” Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters on Thursday before the Wall Street Journal report was published.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said two weeks ago that 90 percent of a ceasefire deal had been agreed upon.

Washington has been working for months with mediators Qatar and Egypt to try and bring Israel and Hamas to a final agreement.

Biden laid out a three-phase ceasefire proposal on May 31 saying that Israel had agreed to it. The US holds its presidential election on November 5 with Vice President Kamala Harris running against Republican Donald Trump.

The latest bloodshed began nearly a year ago when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, killing 1,139 people and taking more than 200 captive.

Israel’s subsequent assault on the Hamas-governed territory has killed at least 41,272 Palestinians and injured 95,551. It has also led to the displacement of nearly the entire population of 2.3 million, a hunger crisis and a genocide case at the World Court.

 

Support us

Related News

05 September 2024

Russia warns response to US sanctions on RT will make ‘everyone shudder’ 

12 September 2024

AMLO calls for swift enactment of Mexico judicial overhaul after state nods 

19 September 2024

Thailand to prosecute eight over 2004 Tak Bai deaths 

01 September 2024

Voting under way in Azerbaijan snap parliamentary election 