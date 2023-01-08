UPP Launches “Manifesto For The People”

Black Immigrant Daily News

The UPP Manifesto reflects the CHANGE that the people want – and need – to see and was pulled together based on consultations with the people, over the past two years.

The ABLP does not want change because the system works for them. This manifesto demonstrates that UPP is on your side and we are determined to bring “Relief, Recovery and Shared Prosperity” to all citizens and residents of Antigua and Barbuda.

UPP Political Leader, Harold Lovell says, “I know that some people and parties believe manifestos have little value. However the UPP takes its manifesto very seriously because we are asking the people for the mandate to govern. This is serious business. Our manifesto provides the the road map to meaningful change, which will deliver relief, recovery and shared prosperity to the people of Antigua and Barbuda.”

UPP Manifesto 2023 is available for viewing and download on the party’s official website voteupp.com

View and Download the manifesto here:

https://voteupp.com/manifesto/

NewsAmericasNow.com