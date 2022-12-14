UPP calls for more ABST relief days

Black Immigrant Daily News

UPP leader Harold Lovell made the call at a news conference on Tuesday.

On the question of the ABST relief he said:

“The cabinet has announced that the annual ABST reduction will take place on the weekend of Friday December 16 to Sunday December 18 of 2022, when the tax rate will be reduced from 15% to 5%.

In light of the current dire and extreme circumstances, we the United Progressive Party call on the government to extend the reduction period from one weekend to four consecutive weekends.

This will provide a much needed stimulus for the economy and it will result in increased spending and circulation of money during this very difficult economic period.

The weekends will then include December 16th to 18th, December 23rd to 25th, December 30th to January 1st and January 6th to 8th 2023.”

