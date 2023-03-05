UPDATE: Market Street Stabbing victim in critical condition

Black Immigrant Daily News

Two men are nursing stab wounds in the wake of separate incidents on Saturday.

A mid-afternoon attack on Lower Market Street has left one man in serious condition.

The circumstances leading to the attack are not immediately clear, but police have launched an investigation.

The incident caused a stir during the hive of Saturday commerce.

Earlier, another man was rushed to hospital following a stabbing in the Heritage Quay area.

It’s understood the 24 year old victim from Clarks Hill was attacked by three assailants, who inflicted a wound to the left side of the head.

His injury is not considered life-threatening.

A man is in police custody and is being questioned in relation to the incident.

