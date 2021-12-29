Un total record di 439 caso nobo di Covid-19 raporta diamars

The content originally appeared on: Diario
Como 61% di e casonan nobo na Aruba ta relata na Omicron — Aruba ta den piek caba y sigur Januari 2022 lo ta un luna crucial  — • Awor tin 1.506…
