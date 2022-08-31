UN says similar numbers of refugees are fleeing Venezuela as war-torn Ukraine

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)More than 6 million Venezuelans have fled their country amid deteriorating conditions, matching Ukraine in the number of displaced people and surpassing Syria, according to the United Nations.

The refugee crisis in Venezuela is striking because there is not a war in the country like Ukraine, where ongoing conflict has pushed people out of the country.

“The United Nations confirmed that the number of displaced Venezuelans has reached 6.8 million people–tying with Ukraine for the largest refugee and migrant crisis worldwide, and surpassing Syria for the first time ever,” said Refugees International Senior Advocate for Latin America Rachel Schmidtke in a statement.

But “although the number of Venezuelans and Ukrainians forced from their homes is now roughly the same, the international response is not,” Schmidtke added.

