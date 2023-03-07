The content originally appeared on: Diario

Na e debate general Commission on Status of Women na Nacionnan Uni

ORANJESTAD (AAN): Prome Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes ta na Nacionnan Uni, New York pa un bishita di trabao en conexion cu e debate general CSW 67, Commission on Status of Women. Un biaha mas, Prome Minister ta lidera e delegacion di Reino Hulandes.

E tema di e aña aki ta “Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls”. Prome Minister lo elabora riba e posicion di hende muhe na Aruba y den Reino, y lo comparti e vision, plannan y iniciativanan di Aruba. Tambe, durante su bishita, Prome Minister lo purba haya fondo y mas proyecto pa fortifica e posicion di hende muhe na Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten y Hulanda.

Prome Minister en conexion cu e tema di e aña aki, a expresa: “Aruba ta luchando cu e mesun retonan cu paisnan grandi y ta hunto nos por sali afo. Den e tempo moderno aki tecnologia ta permiti hende muhe tin aceso na tur informacion, pa e hende muhe por desaroya su mes. Pero tin un parti negativo di tecnologia. Nos no mester permiti tecnologia worde uza pa perhudica e hende muhe, pa ofende ni menaza hende muhenan. E ta tuma un esfuerso conhunto di nos tur pa bringa esaki!

Tecnologia ta e caminda pa futuro y ta e area cu hende muhenan casi no ta representa. Awor ta e momento pa nos enfoca y crea mas oportunidad pa hende muhenan den e area aki, y sostene participacion di hende muhe den e area di tecnologia. Sino, nos lo perde tur e avansenan cu hende muhenan prome cu nos a logra. Hunto nos por logra esaki”.







