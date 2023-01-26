UK Dad Issues Warning After Teenage Girl Dies From Inhaling Deodorant – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

Local reports say that a teenage girl in the United Kingdom died after inhaling deodorant in her bedroom, prompting her parents to embark on an awareness campaign.

The parents were downstairs and found the youngster, identified as Giorgia Green, 14, unresponsive in May last year.

Giorgia, from Derby, had wrapped herself in a blanket on which she had sprayed the deodorant.

The teenager suffered a cardiac arrest.

According to the BBC, in response, the British Aerosol Manufacturers Association (BAMA) said deodorants have “very clear warnings.”

Legally, aerosol deodorants must have the warning “keep out of reach of children.”

But according to the BBC, Giorgia’s parents said the writing was small.

“We don’t want our daughter’s death to be in vain,” said Giorgia’s father, Paul Green, while warning other parents to be on guard.

And the parents of the deceased teenager want people to know that toxic-poisonous chemicals and gases in aerosol cans can kill.

“No illness, no sickness, no warning. A perfectly healthy fit child who has never been seriously ill,” the parents explained regarding Giorgia in a fundraiser on the site JustGiving.

“Due to our own tragic circumstances, we want to educate others and raise awareness to help protect you, your family, and friends,” Paul and Clare Green stated in the bid to obtain £4,000 to raise awareness of the dangers of aerosol spray use.

NewsAmericasNow.com