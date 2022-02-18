UK bracing for possible ‘sting jet’ as rare threat-to-life warning issued for Storm Eunice

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Meteorologists in the UK have issued a rare danger-to-life alert as Storm Eunice is forecast to batter parts of the country Friday, potentially creating a “sting jet” that could bring havoc to streets.

On Thursday, the UK’s weather service, the Met Office, issued the rare red alert — the highest weather warning category in the UK — warning that Eunice is forecast to bring “significant and damaging” gusts of up to 90 mph and threaten life.

It could also bring high waves and coastal flooding in the west, southwest and south coast of England, the Met Office said.

The warnings come as thousands of people remain without power in the UK’s north after Storm Dudley brought down trees and cut households from the grid.

Dudley hit England’s north, Scotland’s south and Northern Ireland on Wednesday, disrupting railways, roads and businesses with high winds and local flooding.

