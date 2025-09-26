Sra. vda. Maxima E. Semeleer-Paesch Otmar Oduber ta hala un banda y laga Eduard Pieters drenta Parlamento na su luga ‘Brevet van Onvermogen’ pa Parlamentario Jennifer Arends-Reyes cu AVP-Futuro Evelyn Wever-Croes a pidi atencion pa e caso di Bonaire, Statia y Saba Minister Gerlien Croes a reconoce varios atleta pa nan logronan sobresaliente den deporte Porfin Comision 11 ta bay ricibi e registro di miembronan di CAPA
World News

U.N. Security Council rejects last-ditch effort to delay Iran sanctions 

26 September 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
BREAKING,

News|United Nations

The United Nations Security Council has voted against a resolution drafted by Russia and China to delay by six months the reimposition of sanctions on Iran.

In a 4-9 vote, with two abstentions, world leaders on Friday opted to reimpose sanctions against Tehran, starting Saturday, September 27, 2025, owing to Iran’s nuclear programme.

A Russian and Chinese push before the vote to delay the return of sanctions failed.

Russia’s deputy UN envoy, Dmitry Polyanskiy, told the chamber that Iran had done all it could to accommodate Europeans, but that Western powers had refused to compromise.

But Jérôme Bonnafont, the permanent representative of France to the UN in New York, refuted that and said Iran had not taken any serious steps to avoid the renewal of sanctions.

Bonnafont added, however, that diplomacy should continue and that the reimposition of sanctions didn’t mean a negotiated settlement couldn’t be reached later.

This is a breaking story. More details to follow…

 

