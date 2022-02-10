Tyrese Gibson Thankful His Mother Is Still Breathing Thank Fans For Support

Tyrese Gibson says doctors say that there is nothing more that can be done to save his mother, who is currently hospitalized in a coma.

The singer/actor called on fans three days ago to pray for his mother, Priscilla Murray, who is hospitalized with Pneumonia and COVID-19. She was placed in an induced coma with hopes of recovery but by Wednesday, her health appeared to deteriorate as her chance of survival grew low.

Tyrese shared the devastating news on his Instagram account.

“The Doctor sat in this chair and just broke my heart by telling me there’s pretty much nothing else that can be done to turn things around….. I paused, and in my most sincere voice, I asked him…. Have you ever heard of a man named Jesus Christ? Nothing is impossible for him…… Ha paused and couldn’t respond…!” Tyrese said, sharing his faith for a miracle.

On Sunday, the Fast 9 actor shared that he received terrible news about his mother while he was on set filming.

“My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught COVID. … I need prayers, the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors,” he said to his Instagram followers.

“My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can’t breathe or even eat on her own……. This has been going on all week I haven’t posted [ I’m doing it this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help…. I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors…. Hold on mother I’m there by your side in a few days….. God is able to do things, he’s pulled you OUT of a coma before….. Oh God I seen the light things have been going so well,” he added.

The lengthy post went on to call on his followers to pray for his mother’s restoration.

Tyrese’s mother, who goes by her maiden name Murray, raised him and his three older siblings as a single parent in California. Gibson and his mother have a close relationship.

On Thursday, Tyrese Gibson shared another update with his fans via Instagram. “Sorry I can’t take every call or respond to every text message just please keep praying for mommy dearest I am overwhelmed by your outpouring of love…… Headed back to the hospital I just got another really bad phone call…. Jesus I love you and I trust whatever you decide to do in this moment,” he shared.