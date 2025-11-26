Two US National Guard troops have been shot in Washington, DC 

Two National Guard troops have been shot in Washington, DC, and are in critical condition, United States President Donald Trump has confirmed, vowing that the perpetrator would pay a “very steep price”.

Trump said the suspect had also been injured in the incident near the White House on Wednesday.

“The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

“God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!”

The motives behind the shooting remain unclear.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had said that her office is working with other law enforcement agencies to investigate the shooting.

“Please join me in praying for the two National Guardsmen who were just shot moments ago in Washington DC,” Noem said.

Local police had said that one suspect was in custody after the shooting that took place downtown, near the White House.

The police initially told people to avoid the area of the shooting but subsequently said the scene was “secured”.

Trump deployed federal troops to Washington in August in a campaign that he said aims to combat crime in the nation’s capital.

Last week, a federal judge, Jia Cobb, ruled to suspend the National Guard deployment in the capital, on the basis that Trump had exceeded the authority of the executive branch.

Critics had accused the president of using National Guard troops for domestic law enforcement, in violation of the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878.

Cobb’s order suspending the National Guard deployment, however, has been paused for 21 days, to give the Trump administration time to appeal.

Trump was not at the White House at the time of the shooting. He had left for Florida to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

This is a developping story. More details to come…