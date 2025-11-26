Video Duration 02 minutes 35 seconds play-arrow02:35

Two National Guard members reportedly shot in Washington DC

Published On 26 Nov 202526 Nov 2025

  • West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey confirmed that two guardsmen were killed in a shooting one block from the White House in Washington, DC.
  • Local police say a suspect is in custody, while the FBI says it is assisting with the investigation into the incident.