World News
Two US National Guard members shot and killed near White House
26 November 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 26 Nov 202526 Nov 2025
- West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey confirmed that two guardsmen were killed in a shooting one block from the White House in Washington, DC.
- Local police say a suspect is in custody, while the FBI says it is assisting with the investigation into the incident.
