Two murdered in Maloney

TWO MORE murders – this time in Maloney – have raised the toll to four in the first two days of this year.

The latest victims are 27-year-old Christopher “One Foot” Williams and a man identified only as Ezekiel, both of building six, Maloney Gardens.

Police told Newsday that at about 9.25 pm on Sunday, officers responded to a report of gunshots at buildings six and seven.

When they arrived, they found Williams and Ezekiel lying dead on the eastern side of the car park.

Another man, identified as 30-year-old Denzel “Shorto” Cummings of building seven was shot in his left arm and suffered a laceration to his forehead.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police were told that around 9 pm the two men were liming in the car park when a car pulled up near to them. Several armed men got out and opened fire, hitting the victims multiple times before getting back into the vehicle which sped off..

Police recovered 29 shell casings of 9mm and 5.56mm calibre at the scene.

The murders come on the heels of two separate killings on New Year’s day. At around midday on January1, police responded to a report of a body being found in bushes off Railway Road, Caroni. There they came across an unidentified who had been chopped to death. He had wounds to his head and neck.

Then, at about 1.35 pm, Rodney Charles and a woman were shot multiple times while in a car in Kelly Village, Caroni.

While some social media sites claimed the year 2022 ended with 613 murders, police sources said that the figure was 605.

