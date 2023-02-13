Two more murders recorded in New Providence

A 27-year-old man from Pinewood Gardens was shot multiple times while sitting outside a residence shortly before 9pm on Friday.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said police were alerted to gunshots being discharged in the Pinewood Gardens area, via its ShotSpotter technology.

“Police responded, and on arrival were informed that a male, who is known to police, was sitting outside a residence on Wild Guava Street when a dark-colored Nissan March pulled up in the front of the home,” she said.

“It is reported that a male exited the vehicle, and fired gunshots in the direction of the victim, which resulted in the victim being shot multiple times. The Wild Guava Street resident was taken to hospital via private vehicle, where he succumbed to his injuries.”